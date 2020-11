Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

An information table at a Fulton County early voting location at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center on the final day of early voting in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 30 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

EPA-EFE/ANGELES VISDOMINE

EPA-EFE/PAOLO GIA / HANDOUT

People wait in lines at a coronavirus testing site during a nationwide testing in Bratislava, Slovakia, 31 October 2020. Slovakia has begun a massive operation to test its entire adult population for SARS-CoV-2 in a bid to halt what its government has said is an alarming acceleration of the spread of the virus in the country. EPA-EFE/JAKUB GAVLAK

An Algerian man prepares to vote at a polling station during a vote for a revised constitution, in Algiers, Algeria, 01 November 2020. EPA-EFE/STR

A rescue worker sleeps at a cafe after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake, originating in the Aegean Sea, hit the area in Izmir, Turkey, 01 November 2020. According to media reports, at least 49 people have died and more than 800 have been injured during the earthquake. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Rescue workers rest after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake originating in the Aegean Sea, hit the area in Izmir, Turkey, 01 November 2020. According to media reports, at least 49 people have died and more than 800 have been injured during the earthquake. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

People enjoy outdoor dining at a Shopping mall in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 28 October 2020. Further coronavirus restrictions were eased in metropolitan Melbourne with restaurants and hotels reopening for business. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A police officer stands guard in front of a collapsed building after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake, originating in the Aegean Sea, hit the area in Izmir, Turkey, 01 November 2020. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

People sit near a collapsed building and wait for news from their relatives believed to be trapped under collapsed buildings after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea; at Bayrakli district in Izmir, Turkey, 31 October 2020. According to Turkish media reports, at least twenty four people died while more than eight hundred were injured and dozens of buildings were destroyed in the earthquake. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Around 150 people attend a demonstration against coronavirus restrictions, throwing stones to the Spanish National Police and burning containers, in Logrono, northern Spain, 21 October 2020. EPA-EFE/RAQUEL MANZANARES

Like this: Like Loading...