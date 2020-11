Reading Time: 3 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

epa08792280 US President Donald J. Trump leaves after participating in a ‘Make America Great Again Victory Rally’ campaign event at the Richard B. Russell Airport in Rome, Georgia, USA, 01 November 2020. Trump faces Democratic Party nominee former Vice President Joe Biden in the US presidential general election on 03 November. EPA-EFE/BRANDEN CAMP

Democratic Presidential nominee and former US Vice President Joe Biden speaks to supporters at a rally at Mountain Top Inn and Resort in Warm Springs, Georgia, USA, 27 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ALYSSA POINTER / THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI BT

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak departs 10 Downing Street following a cabinet meeting in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Incumbent President and presidential candidate Igor Dodon speaks to media after closing of polling stations during the presidential elections in Chisinau, Moldova. EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU

Australia Post’s new Managing Director and Group CEO Christine Holgate . EPA/BRENDAN ESPOSITO

A file photo dated 5 November 2011 shows Isabel dos Santos and her husband Sindika Dokolo in Luanda, Angola. EPA/BRUNO FONSECA

Italian actor Gigi Proietti. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Elderly people stroll in the Old Town of Stockholm, Sweden. EPA-EFE/Amir Nabizadeh

A pedestrian walks past the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) building in Sydney, Australia. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT

A man takes a break at Tuileries garden as parks remain open during the lockdown, in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Shoppers in Oxford Street hours before a firebreak lockdown is due to come into force in Swansea, Wales, Britain. EPA-EFE/ASHLEY CROWDEN

A man wearing a face mask passes a closed bookstore in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

Primark in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

A man walk past a giant mural featuring Manchester Royal Infirmary nurse Debra Williams as an angel, in the city’s Northern Quarter in Manchester, Britain. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

A woman and two school children walk past police officers standing guard outside the Bois d’Aulne high school prior to an official visit of French Prime Minister Jean Castex, in Conflans Saint-Honorine, near Paris, France. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A pub staff waits for customers at a pub on Carnaby Street in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

file photo EPA/NOAH SCIALOM

A car is stuck near a creek after being carried away by floodwaters due to typhoon Goni in Batangas City, Batangas Province, located south of Manila, Philippines. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

epa08791598 Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea, at Bayrakli district in the Aegean Sea, at Bayrakli district in Izmir, Turkey, 01 November 2020. According to Turkish media reports, at least 62 have people died while more than 800 were injured and dozens of buildings were destroyed in the earthquake. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

epa08791111 A nun pays respect during the funeral of the Serbian Orthodox Church Metropolitan bishop of Montenegro, Metropolitan Amfilohije (Radovic) in Podgorica, Montenegro, 01 October 2020. Metropolitanate of Montenegro and the Littoral reported that Metropolitan Amfilohije died on 30 October 2020 in Podgorica, Montenegro at the age of 82. EPA-EFE/BORIS PEJOVIC

EPA-EFE/ROBIN UTRECHT

EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

file photo EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

epaselect epa08791843 The priest of Notre Dame basilica Franklin Parmentier stands in front the Notre Dame Basilica before the first mass after the Knife attack in Nice, France, 01 November 2020. Three people have died in a terror attack. The attack comes less than a month after the beheading of a French middle school teacher in Paris on 16 October. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Like this: Like Loading...