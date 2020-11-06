CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa08802029 People rally to demand that every vote be counted outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, 05 November 2020. Counting of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania began on 03 November and is expected to stretch to 06 November. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

epaselect epa08799446 People react after news media forecast Michigan will go to Biden at an election result watch party, the day after Election Day at McPherson Square near the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 04 November 2020. Americans voted to choose between re-electing Donald J. Trump or electing Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States to serve from 2021 through 2024. Trump has claimed victory and alleged election fraud has been committed, without citing any evidence. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

epaselect epa08801978 US President Donald J. Trump walks to the podium to deliver remarks from the White House press briefing room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 05 November 2020. The 2020 Presidential Election result remains undetermined as votes continued to be counted in several key battleground states. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

epa08800359 Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras proceeds, wearing a protective face mask, to announce a package of additional financial support measures that will be adopted during the heightened measures against the pandemic, in Athens, Greece, 05 November 2020. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a full horizontal lockdown throughout Greece for three weeks on 05 November, in a press conference given with the government’s epidemiology expert Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras. He said the measures will go into effect from 6:00 on Saturday morning until November 30. EPA-EFE/KOSTAS TSIRONIS

epa08801965 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (C) accepts her formal appointment as Prime Minister from Governor General Patsy Reddy in a ceremony at New Zealand’s Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, 06 November 2020. EPA-EFE/BEN MCKAY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

epa08800152 French President Emmanuel Macron (R) salutes local authorities as he arrives at the ‘Centre de cooperation policiere et douaniere’ (CCPD, Franco-Spanish Police and Customs Cooperation Center) during a visit on the strengthening border controls at the crossing between Spain and France, at Le Perthus, France, 05 November 2020. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO / POOL

epa08779806 Pope Francis (C, front) attends the general audience in the Paul VI hall in the Vatican City, 28 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

epaselect epa08146958 Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg (C) listens to a speech by US President Donald J. Trump at a plenary session during the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, 21 January 2020. The meeting brings together entrepreneurs, scientists, corporate and political leaders in Davos under the topic ‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World’ from 21 to 24 January 2020. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

epa08478588 Nurse Erika Krasznai wears protective gear during her nightshift at the Intensive Care unit for patients with the COVID-19 disease in the Szent Janos Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, 04 June 2020 (issued 11 June 2020. According to reports, Hungary has confirmed over 4,000 cases of COVID-19 and coronavirus. EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh HUNGARY OUT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

epa08748647 A medicine containing the agent remdesivir is shown by a health worker at the Institute of Infectology of Kenezy Gyula Teaching Hospital of the University of Debrecen in Debrecen, Hungary, 15 October 2020. The drug developed by the Budapest, Hungary, based Chemical Works of Gedeon Richter Plc., a pharmaceutical company, is administered to novel coronavirus patients in serious condition as a clinical test to stop the replication of the virus. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi HUNGARY OUT

epa08799613 People walk around Centre Place in Melbourne, Australia, 05 November 2020. The state of Victoria reported no new coronavirus case and no deaths for the sixth consecutive day on 05 November. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

epa08800553 Police in Trafalgar Square during the first day of a national lockdown in London, Britain, 05 November 2020. Britain has begun its second national lockdown. This comes as news reports state that Covid-19 related deaths in Britain have increased by 46 percent in less than a week. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

epa08616192 Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, 21 August 2020. British Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps has rejected the idea of quarantining for arrivals from regions of countries. The UK government has added Croatia and Austria to its fourteen day quarantine on travellers arriving from those countries, while Portugal has been omitted from the list. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

epa08802211 Police patrol on a street on the first day of lockdown of new decree of the Italian Government to counter coronavirus pandemic spread, in Turin, Italy, 06 November 2020. The Piedmont region has been declared ‘red zone. Under the restrictions, which apply until 03 December, red zones will be put into a form of lockdown, with non-essential shops and markets closed and a ban on movement from outside one’s home town, except for work or health reasons EPA-EFE/JESSICA PASQUALON

