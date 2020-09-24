CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 4 minutes
Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gestures as he attends a press conference at Chigi Palace. EPA-EFE/ROBERTO MONALDO / POOL A handout photo made available by Belta shows Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko during an inauguration ceremony at the Palace of Independence in Minsk, Belarus, 23 September 2020. Lukashenko was inaugurated as President of Belarus, state media reported earlier in the day. The move comes after weeks of protests following an election that the opposition says was allegedly rigged. EPA-EFE/MAXIM GUCHEK / BELTA HANDOUT European Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides attends a news conference on the updated coronavirus disease (COVID-19) risk assessment, in Brussels, Belgium, 24 September 2020. EPA-EFE/FRANCOIS LENOIR / POOL Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban poses ahead of a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (not pictured) in Brussels, Belgium, 24 September 2020. EPA-EFE/FRANCOIS LENOIR / POOL An airport employee cleans a protectice shield at Helsinki-Vantaa airport near Helsinki, Finland. EPA-EFE/MAURI RATILAINEN epa08692778 A school official measures the temperature of a teacher at the entrance of the Carlo Poerio middle school in Naples, southern Italy, 24 September 2020. The bell rang in Naples for the students who, today, return to school, after the long stop imposed by the lockdown. Admissions staggered by time slots, for children, so as to reduce the risk of contagion from covid, with separate entry and exit routes. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO A Russian medical worker prepares a trial vaccine against COVID-19 for a volunteer in a post-registration phase of the test at outpatient hospital number 68 in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY People wearing protective face masks wait in line at a coronavirus testing station in Prague, Czech Republic. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK People are wearing mask in Brussels , Belgium. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET People enjoy a night out in Soho in London, Britain. The UK government has announced that pubs, bars and restaurants must close by 10pm on Thursday 24 September. The new restrictions have been put in place to help curb the recent spike in cases of Coronavirus in the UK. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN file photo EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON file photo EPA PHOTO KEYSTONE/STEFFEN SCHMIDT/STS LIS-BW An Emirates Airline Airbus A380 is pulled back from the jet bridges to take off from Dubai International Airport, United Arab Emirates. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER file photo EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER An exterior view of Swiss hotel school EHL in Lausanne, Switzerland, 23 September 2020. About 2500 students of the Swiss hotel school have been put in quarantine after a major coronavirus outbreak following private parties, according to regional authorities. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany. EPA/FRANK RUMPENHORST Travellers self-check in at Helsinki-Vantaa airport in Vantaa, Finland. EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT Russian National emblem on the spire of the historical museum and the red star on the Kremlin tower in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY A picture made available on 01 June 2016 shows a general view of Dubai’s skyline with the world’s tallest building the Burj Khalifa (L), Jumeirah Beach Hotel (R) and the luxury hotel Burj Al-Arab (C) at the Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. EPA/ALI HAIDER epa08689714 A handout photo made available by Tasmania Police on 23 September 2020 shows efforts to rescue hundreds of pilot whales stranded off Tasmania’s remote west coast, at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, Australia, 22 September 2020 (issued 23 September 2020). Tasmania has recorded its largest stranding of whales, with an estimated 470 pilot whales discovered beached on the island?s west coast between 22 and 23 September 2020. According to officials, almost one third of them have already died. EPA-EFE/TASMANIA POLICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES An aerial view shows numerous pilot whales stranded along the coastline near the remote west coast town of Strahan on the island state of Tasmania, Australia, 23 September 2020 (issued 24 September 2020). More pilot whales were found beached or stranded in Tasmania on 23 September, raising the estimated total to almost 500 in the largest mass stranding ever recorded in the country. EPA-EFE/PATRICK GEE / THE MERCURY / POOL POOL epa08518692 Musicians perform as diners sit at a gigantic table measuring 515 meters (1,690 feet) in length and spanning the entirety of the iconic Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, 30 June 2020. The massive dinner party came after an easing of the restrictions imposed in a bid to slow down the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The event’s organizers covered the colossal table with a white tablecloth and adorned it with flowers. Attendees were encouraged to bring their own food and share it with others. The still-low number of foreign visitors to the Czech Republic due to the coronavirus pandemic also provided an opportunity for locals to enjoy one of their city’s most famous landmarks without the habitual hubbub from the throngs of tourists that usually crowd the picturesque capital. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK epa08691372 A handout photo provided by Mauricio Castro Barraza shows experts of the University of Chile while they recover the remains of a pliosaur, a marine predator from the Jurassic, near Calama, Chile, 23 September 2020. Chilean researchers found in the Atacama desert the first pliosaur fossils found in the country, an oceanic reptile with a more powerful bite than the Tyrannosaurus rex, and that inhabited what is now known as northern Chile about 160 million years ago. The finding of the remains consists of jaw, tooth and limb fragments from two specimens, and represents the second oldest record of pliosaurs in the Southern Hemisphere. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Castro Barraza HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Signage is seen in a window of a closed pub in Melbourne, Australia. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS
Like this: Like Loading...
Related