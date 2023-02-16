UPDATED: Central Croatia rattled by powerful earthquake

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Central Croatia was rattled by a powerful earthquake. Though the quake caused some panic there have been no reports so far of damage.

The Seismological Service of the Republic of Croatia said the epicenter was near Bašćanska Draga on Krk .

The Seismological Service of the Republic of Croatia and the USGS said the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.8, and was felt in the capital, Zagreb while the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) is reporting that the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.5.

#Earthquake 21 km S of #Crikvenica (#Croatia) 4 min ago (local time 10:47:45). Colored dots represent local shaking & damage level reported by eyeswitnesses. Share your experience via:

📱https://t.co/LBaVNedgF9

🌐https://t.co/oNJXVutUV5 pic.twitter.com/6xGhy6H496 — EMSC (@LastQuake) February 16, 2023

The earthquake was felt throughout the Croatian coast and light shaking throughout parts of northern and central Croatia, Slovenia, northeastern Italy, northwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina, southern Austria, and far southwestern Hungary.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first