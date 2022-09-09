Centre-Right and Fratelli D’Italia hold big poll leads

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(ANSA) – ROME, SEP 9 – The centre-right coalition and the right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party held their significant leads in the opinion polls on Friday as the last surveys were released before the pre-vote embargo kicks in ahead of the September 25 general election.

A quorum/youtrend poll for Skytg24 gave Giorgia Meloni’s FdI the support of 25.3% of the electorate; with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) second on 21.2%.

The 5-Star Movement (M5S) was third with 13.8%, followed by FdI’s centre-right allies, Matteo Salvini’s League on 12.9% and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia (FI) on 7.9%. The so-called Third Pole, which is made up of the Azione and Italia Viva and, like the M5S, is running independent of the big blocs, is on 5.5%. The PD’s left-wing and Green allies, SI-Europa Verde, are on 3.4%, and another part of the alliance, +Europa, is on 2.2%. The Italexit group is on 2,4%.

The poll puts the centre-right coalition as a whole on 47.2%, almost 20 points more than the centre left on 28%.

A poll by Termometro Politico gave FdI 25,2%, the PD 22.2%, the League and M5S 13,3%. Forza Italia 7.2% and Azione/Italia Viva 5.1%.

An Ipsos poll for Corriere della Sera put FdI on 25.1%, the PD on 20.5%, the M5S on 14.5%, the League on 12.5%, Forza Italia on 8% and the Third Pole on 6.7%. (ANSA).



