Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window

MOSCOW, Sept 1 (Reuters) – Ravil Maganov, chairman of Russia’s second-largest oil producer Lukoil, died on Thursday after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Some Russian media also reported the death of Maganov, 67, who was also Lukoil’s vice president, citing unnamed sources.

No immediate comment was available from Lukoil.

Over the last months there have been a string of mysterious Russian oligarch deaths.

Six Russian oligarchs have been found dead under mysterious circumstances since late January this year, and all but one of those deaths have occurred since Putin launched his attack on Ukraine on February 24.