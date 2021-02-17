Chamber of Advocates’ Webinars Attract Wider Following

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Since the Chamber of Advocates has been hosting its series of quarterly seminars online via Zoom webinars, attendance has been gradually increasing.

“The Chamber has always believed in the importance for legal practitioners to keep educating and updating themselves with the constant legal developments for them to always be in a position to offer the best legal service to their clients. Therefore, the fact that notwithstanding all the disruption, more practitioners are subscribing to our online events is a source of satisfaction for us,” said Dr Louis De Gabriele, President of the Chamber.

The next Quarterly Law Webinar, due on the 24th of February at 12.00 noon will see Dr Tonio Borg addressing the subject “Judicial Review of Administrative Action: Developments and Contradictions.”

In his webinar, Dr Borg will cover the recent developments on the subject, including the judgment declaring that article 460 of Chapter 12 is unconstitutional and whether the decisions of the Police Complaints Board are a reviewable administrative act.

The lecture will also look at contradictory statements in Maltese jurisprudence relating, for instance, to the six-month period, whether such plea should be raised in limine litis, as to whether the civil law of tort applies to damages arising from an administrative act under article 469A.

The Quarterly Law Seminars are an initiative of the Chamber’s Malta Law Academy Foundation, in collaboration with the Faculty of Laws at the University of Malta. The MLA seeks to educate the legal and other professions in legal and related studies, as well as provide updates about legal developments in various fields.

