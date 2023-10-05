Champions League Results Roundup

Read more via UEFA
Morocco, Spain and Portugal to host 2030 World Cup, three games in S AmericaCde4th October 2023Oct 4 (Reuters) - Morocco, Spain and Portugal have been named hosts of the 2030 soccer World Cup, while Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host the opening matches to mark t...
UEFA confirms joint Italy, Turkey bid for Euro 2032, Britain and Ireland sole bidder for 2028Cde4th October 2023GENEVA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - UEFA confirmed on Wednesday its receipt of a request by Italy and Turkey to merge their individual bids into one to host the 2032 European Championsh...
UEFA Champions League Results RoundupCde4th October 2023Napoli’s midfielder Piotr Zielinski (L, partially seen) scores the 2-2 goal from the penatly spot during the UEFA Champions League group C soccer match between SSC Napoli and ...