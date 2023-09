Reading Time: < 1 minute

The opening night of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage on Tuesday offered up no shortage of elite performances, with holders Manchester City, Paris and Barcelona among the most notable winners.

Group E

Feyenoord 2-0 Celtic

Lazio 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Group F

Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Milan 0-0 Newcastle

Group G

Manchester City 3-1 Red Star Belgrade

Young Boys 1-3 Leipzig

Group H

Barcelona 5-0 Antwerp

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-3 FC Porto

Kylian Mbappe of PSG scores the opening goal with a penalty against Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund in Paris, France, 19 September 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Via UEFA

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group