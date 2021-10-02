Chelsea get back on track with 3-1 win over Southampton

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Chelsea got back to winning ways on Saturday, beating Southampton 3-1 in the Premier League thanks to late goals by Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell after the Saints were reduced to 10 men.

Blues defender Trevor Chalobah put the hosts ahead in the ninth minute but Southampton hit back with a penalty converted by James Ward-Prowse in the 61st minute after Chilwell fouled former Chelsea defender Tino Livramento.

Ward-Prowse was shown a straight red card 16 minutes later for a foul on Jorginho which was picked up by the VAR officials and the game swung back Chelsea’s way.

In the 84th minute Werner scored from point-blank range after a cross by captain Cesar Azpilicueta and five minutes later Chilwell atoned for giving away the earlier penalty by smashing the ball in after a goalmouth scramble.

The win lifted Chelsea to the top of the table ahead of Sunday’s clash between fellow title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City. Winless Southampton remain just outside the relegation zone.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Toby Davis)

Reuters

Photo Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell (R) scores the 3-1 goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Southampton FC in London, Britain, 02 October 2021. EPA-EFE/Facundo Arrizabalaga