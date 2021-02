Reading Time: < 1 minute

Chelsea’s resurgence under new coach Thomas Tuchel continued on Thursday night with a 1-0 away victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

The all-important goal was scored by Jorginho from the penalty spot after Eric Dier brought down Timo Werner on 24 minutes.

Tuchel took seven out of nine points after replacing Frank Lampard late in January.

This win takes Chelsea sixth, three points ahead of the same Tottenham.

