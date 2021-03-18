China reports first confirmed local coronavirus case since February

Reading Time: < 1 minute

China reported one confirmed local coronavirus case on Thursday, health authorities said.

The case in Xi’an city in north-western Shaanxi province is the first locally transmitted case since Feb. 14, although infections in people arriving in China from abroad have been frequently detected.

The Xi’an patient works at a local hospital and is responsible for collecting samples of people in quarantine for coronavirus testing, the provincial health commission said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,066, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Main photo: A security guard in protective gear stands by an escalator leading to the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) main building in Central district in Hong Kong, China . EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Like this: Like Loading...