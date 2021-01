Reading Time: < 1 minute

China will continue to suspend flights to and from Britain, the country’s airline regulator said on Sunday.

The Civil Aviation Administration said in a notice that the new suspension will take effect on Monday.

Main Photo: A staff member works at a Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon counter in the departure hall at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China..EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

