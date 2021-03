Reading Time: < 1 minute

China has vaccinated 64.07 million people for COVID-19 as of March 12, National Health Commission Vice Minister Li Bin said on Monday.

The data was provided from an English interpretation of Li’s remarks in Chinese during a press briefing.

Main Photo: A man is vaccinated with Sinopharm vaccine against Covid-19 at a vaccination center during a government-organized media tour, in Beijing, China. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

