China willing to strengthen coordination with Egypt, Arab countries on Israel conflict

BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) – China supports Egypt’s efforts to open humanitarian corridors, and is willing to strengthen coordination with Egypt and Arab countries to promote an early, comprehensive and lasting solution for the Israel-Palestinian conflict, Chinese state media said on Thursday.

China appreciates Egypt’s role in cooling the situation, and stressed that the most urgent task is for a ceasefire and stopping the war as soon as possible, President Xi Jinping said in talks with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Thursday morning.

Xi also said China is willing to work with Egypt to strengthen cooperation in infrastructure, agricultural technology, and renewable energy while expanding high-quality imports from Egypt.

Xi was speaking after meeting Egyptian Prime Minister Madbouly, who was the only senior delegate from the Middle East to attend China’s infrastructure Belt and Road Forum this week.

China supports Egypt’s efforts to let in humanitarian aid to Gaza, state media quoted Xi as telling Madbouly. The Chinese president’s remarks are among the first he has made about the conflict which erupted after Hamas launched an assault on Israel on Oct. 7, triggering a major military assault on Gaza.

Egypt and the United States agreed on Wednesday to bring humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip “in a sustainable manner” through Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

