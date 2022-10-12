Chinese ‘flying car’ makes first public flight in Dubai

Reading Time: 2 minutes

DUBAI, (Reuters) – A “flying car” built by Chinese electronic vehicle maker Xpeng Inc made its first public flight in the United Arab Emirates, as the company works towards launching the electric aircraft on international markets.

The X2 is a two-seater electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that is lifted by eight propellers – two at each corner of the vehicle.

This week’s unmanned, 90-minute test flight in Dubai was described by its manufacturer as an “important base for the next generation of flying cars.”

“We are making step-by-step (moves) to the international market,” said Minguan Qiu, general manager of Xpeng Aeroht. “First we selected Dubai city because Dubai is the most innovative city in the world.”

Reporting by Abdelhadi Ramahi in Dubai Editing by Dominic Evans and Matthew Lewis

The eVTOL flying car X2 during the world-first public flight as part of the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) Global 2022 at the runway of SkyDive Dubai in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. In partnership with the Dubai International Chamber, XPENG and EV manufacturer specialised in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing intelligent mobility solutions has chosen Dubai to be hosting exclusively the world-first public flight of its pioneering eVTOL flying car X2. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

