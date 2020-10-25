Christ the Redeemer lit up in yellow and green to pay tribute to Pele on his 80th birthday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer was lit up in yellow and green on Friday (October 23) as part of a birthday tribute to Brazilian soccer legend Pele on his 80th birthday.

The Governor of Sao Paolo commented that this is a commemoration of 80 years of the one who is the athlete of the century, the greatest player of all time and a spectacular human being. “A nice, proper, humble, friendly man, a Brazilian who loves his country, who loves the sport he has embraced”, he said.

The Priest celebrating the mass said “In the 89-year history of this monument (Christ the Redeemer), I can certify that for the first time there is a mass to give thanks to Pele. This is a historical moment also for the Christ the Redeemer, and for Pele, in faith, with the same spirit of gratitude that unites us here tonight. May you be blessed, with the greatest blessing from God.”

