Classy Newcastle go second, Lopetegui off to ideal start with Wolves

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Newcastle United stormed into second in the Premier League by outclassing Leicester City 3-0 away from home on Monday while Harry Kane overcame his World Cup penalty pain by helping Tottenham Hotspur recover to draw 2-2 at Brentford.

Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui got off to a strong start in charge of Wolverhampton Wanderers after his side came from behind to sink Everton 2-1 with a last-gasp goal and increase the pressure on Frank Lampard.

Elsewhere, Fulham eased to a 3-0 win at Crystal Palace, who had two players sent off, while Brighton & Hove Albion earned a comfortable 3-1 win at Southampton.

Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and Chris Wood were all on target as Newcastle struck three times in the first half against Leicester to record their sixth successive win in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe’s side have 33 points after 16 games, one more than third-placed Manchester City although the champions have two games in hand.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first