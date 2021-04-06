Europe medicines watchdog to update on AstraZeneca vaccine safety April 7 or 8 – UPDATE

Reading Time: 2 minutes

he European medicines watchdog expects to hold a press conference this week updating the public on its review of rare blood clotting cases in people who have received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

In an emailed response to questions, a spokeswoman for the European Medicines Agency said its pharmaceuticals risk assessment committee has not reached a conclusion in its current review of the vaccine’s safety, and it expects to hold a press briefing “as soon as the review is finalized,” either on April 7 or April 8.

Earlier a senior official for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in an interview published on Tuesday, that there is a link between AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots in the brain but the possible causes are still unknown,

“In my opinion we can now say it, it is clear that there is an association with the vaccine. However, we still do not know what causes this reaction,” Marco Cavaleri, chair of the vaccine evaluation team at the EMA, told Italian daily Il Messaggero when asked about the possible relation between the AstraZeneca shot and cases of brain blood clots.

Cavaleri added that the EMA would say there is a link although the regulator would not likely be in a position this week to give an indication regarding the age of individuals to whom the AstraZeneca shot should be given.

He did not provide evidence to support his comments.

AstraZeneca was not immediately available for comment. It has said previously its studies have found no higher risk of clots because of the vaccine.

via Reuters

