Commission approves €2 billion of pre-financing for 12 Member States

The Commission has approved the disbursement of more than €2 billion under the Brexit Adjustment Reserve to a group of 12 Member States. This decision will make available a total of €819.2 million by the end of March 2022 and the rest by April 2023.

This funding will help the economies of the Member States in mitigating the adverse impact of Brexit on their economies and regions, through support to regions and economic sectors, small and medium sized companies as well as job creation and protection, such as short-time work schemes, re-skilling, and training.

Malta will be getting more than €35 million as part of this assistance.

Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, said: “Brexit has had a negative impact on many people’s lives within the EU. The Brexit Adjustment Reserve was set up and adopted in record time to help Member States mitigate the adverse economic, social and territorial consequences of Brexit. Now it is up to Member States to make the best use of the available funding to support regions, local communities, citizens and small and medium businesses to diversify their activities, keep jobs and reskill the workforce where necessary.”

The pre-financing instalment under the Brexit Adjustment Reserve will be allocated to the following Member States:

The Member States may use the funding until 31 December 2023 to cover expenses incurred and paid since 1 January 2020.