Commission extends post-programme framework for Greece

The European Commission has today adopted a decision to extend the enhanced surveillance framework for Greece by six months, as provided for under Regulation (EU) No 472/2013 (part of the so-called ‘two-pack’).

This extension is a normal and expected procedural step, on which Greece has been consulted, that serves to ensure continued support for the delivery of reform commitments taken by Greece vis-à-vis the Eurogroup in June 2018, following the successful completion of the stability support programme. The implementation of these reforms is crucial to further strengthening Greece’s economic recovery.

The next Enhanced Surveillance report will be published later this month.

