Condemnation for abuse directed at Europa League final referee Anthony Taylor

Referees’ body PGMOL says it is appalled by the “unjustified and abhorrent” abuse directed at Anthony Taylor in Budapest Airport following Wednesday’s Europa League final.

The Englishman had officiated the game, where Sevilla beat Roma on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Taylor and his family were then shouted at by angry fans at the airport.

It came after Roma boss Jose Mourinho was seen in a car park confronting Taylor with a foul-mouthed rant.

In the video, which is being shared on social media, Taylor and his family are accosted by fans as they are escorted through the airport. Scuffles then break out as they disappear through a secure door and a chair is thrown.

PGMOL said in a statement: “[We are] aware of videos circulating on social media showing Anthony Taylor and his family being harassed and abused at Budapest Airport.

“We are appalled at the unjustified and abhorrent abuse directed at Anthony and his family as he tries to make his way home from refereeing the Uefa Europa League final.

“We will continue to provide our full support to Anthony and his family.”

Meanwhile, Uefa is waiting for reports from match officials and delegates before deciding whether to take action against Mourinho with regards to the separate incident in the car park under the stadium after the match.

Mourinho criticised Taylor in his news conference and he was later captured ranting and making pointed comments as Taylor and officials were boarding a minibus.

