Conte enjoys winning start with Spurs in frantic Vitesse clash

LONDON (Reuters) – Antonio Conte got a crash course in what he can expect as Tottenham Hotspur’s new manager after the Italian’s first game in charge ended in a 3-2 home victory over Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Conte, who replaced Nuno Espirito Santo this week nL1N2RT0T0 after the Portuguese was sacked 10 Premier League games into his first season, watched his side tear into a 3-0 lead after 28 minutes with Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura on target plus an own goal.

He then watched Vitesse score twice in seven minutes before halftime in a frantic tie complete with three red cards and an outbreak of crowd trouble amongst the visiting supporters.

Defender Cristian Romero saw red for Tottenham on the hour while visiting defender Danilho Doekhi and goalkeeper Markus Schubert were later sent off for the Dutch side.

In the end Spurs held on for the three points which boosted their hopes of making progress in Europe’s third-tier club competition. They are now second in Group G with seven points, three behind leaders Rennes, who beat Slovenian side Mura 1-0.

Frankfurt strike late at Olympiacos to secure Europa League progress

An injury-time winner from Jens-Petter Hauge earned Eintracht Frankfurt a 2-1 victory at Olympiacos on Thursday and secured progress to the knock-out phase of the Europa League. West Ham United dropped points for the first time in this season’s Europa League as a late own goal by Tomas Soucek in a 2-2 draw at Genk denied them a fourth successive win in Group H on Thursday. Olympique Lyonnais guaranteed a place in the last 16 as they beat Sparta Prague 3-0 to maintain their 100% record in Group A. Islam Slimani struck twice for the French club who are now the only team in the competition yet to drop points. Rangers drew 1-1 at Brondby and are level on four points with Sparta Prague who they face next. A double from Moussa Diaby sent Bayer Leverkusen en route to a completely deserved 4-0 victory over Real Betis on Thursday and put them on the verge of the Europa League knock-out stages. A goalkeeping error from Andreas Luthe and two late red cards condemned Union Berlin to a 2-1 home defeat against Feyenoord on Thursday and sent them towards the Europa Conference League exit.

Reuters

Photo Tottenham manager Antonio Conte gives instructions from the touchline during the UEFA Europa Conference League group G soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and SBV Vitesse in London, Britain, 04 November 2021. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL