Conte’s Tottenham battle to goalless draw at Everton

LIVERPOOL (Reuters) -Antonio Conte’s first Premier League game in charge of Tottenham Hotspur ended in a scrappy 0-0 draw at Everton on Sunday, as a crucial VAR intervention helped his team scrape a point.

The pivotal moment in a game of few clear chances came just past the hour mark when referee Chris Kavanagh awarded a penalty against Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris for a foul on Richarlison but changed his mind after checking the pitchside monitor.

Tottenham substitute Giovani Lo Celso almost won it for Tottenham late on with a shot against the post, but a draw was just about a fair result for the two out-of-form sides.

Everton ended a feisty match with 10 men after Mason Holgate was sent off in stoppage time for a wild tackle on Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojgberg.

Conte will take some satisfaction from Tottenham’s first league clean sheet for more than two months as the Londoners drew for the first time this season.

Heading into the international break Tottenham are in ninth place with 16 points from 11 games with Everton, who ended a run of three successive league defeats, a point worse off.

Leeds held to 1-1 draw by Leicester in high-voltage clash

LEEDS, England (Reuters) -Leeds United winger Raphinha’s superb free kick was cancelled out by Leicester City forward Harvey Barnes in an entertaining 1-1 draw at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday.

Brazilian Raphinha fired Leeds ahead in the 26th minute of a breathless opening half with a vicious low free kick that beat a diving Kasper Schmeichel and crept into the bottom left corner before Leicester hit back in style two minutes later.

Barnes darted into the penalty area and unleashed a curling right-footed effort from a tight angle that gave Leeds keeper Illan Meslier no chance and silenced the raucous home crowd.

“We created double the amount of danger than them,” Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa told the BBC. “We dominated a large part of the game. We defended well and we attacked well. And even if we deserved to win, we didn’t manage to obtain it.”

The result leaves Leicester 12th on 15 points from 11 games, with Leeds up to 15th on 11 points.

Reuters

Photo Tottenham’s Manager Antonio Conte reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur in Liverpool, Britain, 07 November 2021. EPA-EFE/ANDREW YATES