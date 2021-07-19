Coronavirus escaped from Wuhan lab – US and China agree on exit strategy: “Beijing will admit the mistake” – TgCom

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The SARS-CoV-2 virus would have accidentally escaped from the Wuhan laboratory where it was being studied.

TgCom reports that this new development will be admitted in a version of agreement that China, based on long investigations, would be ready to admit.

The US, for its part, is ready to accept Chinese statements according to which it was only recently, after a year of investigations, that the Chinese government learned that the virus did actually “escape”, and investigations will start to charge the scientists and researchers who have hid the truth, thus preventing China from promptly informing the United States and the world of the grave threat.

The agreement, which seems to have been reached recently, according to TgCom, is the result of delicate negotiations, where the United States is also ready to help Beijing carry out an investigation into the active involvement of some US scientists and researchers in studies on the virus in the Wuhan laboratory.

The exit strategy for this issue, according to intelligence sources quoted by TgCom, would have been agreed by Washington and Beijing in light of the results of the new investigation into the origins of the coronavirus that American President Joe Biden ordered to the American secret services at the end of May, granting no more 90 days for the presentation of the report.

Just a few days ago, the director of WHO (World Health Organization) Ghebreyesus had questioned the report released in March by his own team that dismissed the escape from the Wuhan research center as unlikely.

“We need a new mission to China, to continue research on the origin of the coronavirus, even in the laboratories, there was a premature push to exclude the theory of the virus escaped from the Wuhan laboratory”, said the WHO chief at the same time addressing an appeal to Beijing: “At the beginning of the pandemic not all the data was shared. We ask China to be more open, transparent, collaborative. We owe the truth to millions of deaths”.

TgCOM

Photo A researcher works in a lab of Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 23 February 2017 (issued 16 April 2020). EPA-EFE/SHEPHERD HOU