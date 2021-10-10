Preloader

CorporateDispatch PRO – The Journal – October Edition

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Angela Merkel, a powerful advocate for international cooperation, has been the de facto EU leader for the past decade. She was a driving force which strengthened the Union and whose leadership has steered Germany and Europe through troublesome times, including the 2008 recession, the Syrian civil war refugee crisis, and other situations where she did not shy away from taking unpopular decisions to defend what she believed was right. However, the consensus and support she received were not enough to avoid not enough to avoid the worst figures on record for her party, and while the post-election brokering has only just begun, the results will surely trigger profound soul-searching by the party elite.

In this October edition of CdPRO we analyse the legacy of the first Bundeskanzlerin from the East and what the electoral results mean for Germany and indeed Europe’s future.

Once you're here...

  • Where is Afghanistan?

    Where is Afghanistan?

    CDE News4th September 2021
    Google searches for Afghanistan exploded by ten times in August as foreign affairs made a rare foray into mainstream news across the globe.  The Taliban stunned the world ...
  • A break from tourism

    A break from tourism

    CDE News4th September 2021
    by Jesmond Saliba In just one year, global tourism dropped by 70 per cent, sending figures back to what they were 30 years ago.  One of the first actions by governments...
  • A place for the community

    A place for the community

    CDE News4th September 2021
    by Dr. Julian Zarb A fifth of the world’s population travelled for tourism purposes in 2019. That year, the United Nations World Trade Organisation estimated a record total int...
  • Travelling with Covid-19

    Travelling with Covid-19

    CDE News4th September 2021
    The International Air Transport Association declared 2020 as the worst-ever year for aviation globally. Operators are estimated to have lost $85 billion collectively, registering ...
  • Ewropej: Member states may not always fully respect fundamental rights in migration, MEP says

    Ewropej: Member states may not always fully respect fundamental rights in migration, MEP says

    CDE News4th September 2021
    “There is some good reason to believe that Member States might not fully respect fundamental rights when it comes to migrants, Member of the European Parliament Birgit Sippel said...
  • Ewropej: The EU still feels far away and complicated

    Ewropej: The EU still feels far away and complicated

    CDE News4th September 2021
    The EU still feels far away and complicated for citizens, companies, and even for political parties and government sometimes, MEP Abir Al-Sahlani said.  The Renew MEP said...
  • Pfizer makes good on Covid M&A capacity

    Pfizer makes good on Covid M&A capacity

    CDE News4th September 2021
    by Jennifer Saba via Reuters Breakingviews Pfizer is taking its Covid-19 vaccine cash bounty and putting it to use. The U.S. drugmaker, valued at $273 billion at Friday’s marke...
  • Xiaomi is primed to scale Mount Microchip

    Xiaomi is primed to scale Mount Microchip

    CDE News4th September 2021
    by Sharon Lam & Robyn Mak via Reuters Breakingviews Xiaomi’s wiring is nearly ready to include microchips. The $82 billion Chinese company shipped 53 million smartphones in...
  • Maersk’s green ships have first-mover disadvantage

    Maersk’s green ships have first-mover disadvantage

    CDE News3rd September 2021
    by Ed Cropely via Reuters Breakingviews  A.P. Moller-Maersk’s laudable environmental haste could land the Danish shipping giant with a first-mover disadvantage. The $53 bi...