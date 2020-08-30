Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
CDPRO, News

CorporateDispatchPRO – Edition 9

The CorporateDispatch PRO eJournal bringing you news, views and insights from Malta, Europe and around the world. This edition focuses on re-skilling amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also covers the salient news and provide insight which goes beyond the headlines, including EU affairs, Geopolitics, Maltese Insights and International News.

CorporateDispatchPRO is CiConsulta’s Journal bringing you Local Perspective with Global Outlook in collaboration with CDE News Agency.



