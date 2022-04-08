COVID-19: Omicron symptoms less severe than Delta variant

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People who contract the Omicron variant of COVID-19 are likely to experience less severe symptoms than those with Delta, a new study has found.

The research concluded that those with Omicron were less likely to be admitted to hospital and lose their sense of smell than people with Delta.

Symptoms do not tend to last as long in vaccinated individuals with the current dominant variant than in people with Delta, at 6.87 days versus 8.89 days.

The findings support earlier studies that suggest the incubation time and period of infectiousness for Omicron is shorter than for previous COVID strains.

Research showed that the loss of sense of smell appeared in 52.7% of Delta cases, while it showed up in less than 20% of Omicron cases – marking the biggest difference between the two.

However, the two symptoms that were consistently noted in both variants, regardless of vaccination status, were a sore throat and hoarse voice.

Some of the more debilitating symptoms, including brain fog, eye burning, dizziness, fever and headaches were significantly less prevalent in Omicron cases, according to researchers.

Read more via Sky News