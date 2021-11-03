Covid vaccine in Italy may become obligatory for more groups

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Health Undersecretary Andrea Costa said Wednesday that the government may make it obligatory for some additional groups of workers to have a COVID-19 vaccine.



Although the Green Pass COVID-19 health certificate is obligatory to access Italian places of work, health workers are currently the only group for whom a coronavirus vaccine is mandatory.



The Green Pass shows that a person is vaccinated for COVID-19, has recovered from it in the last six months or has tested negative in the last few days.



So it is possible for a person who does not want to get vaccinated to have a short-term Green Pass, but they have to keep having tests because this expires after a few days.



“Obligatory vaccines for some groups is absolutely not a taboo subject,” Costa told Radio Cusano Italia.

“We are ready to consider it.



“Let’s face the next few weeks and see what that vaccination data is.



“After that we hope that a sense of responsibility prevails”. According to health ministry figures, over 86% of the Italian population over 12 has had at least one COVID jab and over 83% are totally vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Photo – A close up shows a pin reading in Italian ” I am vaccinated” after a man received his COVID-19 vaccine at the Madre Museum in Naples, Italy. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Via ANSA