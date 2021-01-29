Cristiano Ronaldo investigated on alleged Covid-breach

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Juventus and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo is being investigated by Italian authorities for allegedly breaking Covid-19 rules by travelling between the regions of Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta.

This incident happened at a time when Italy is registering hundreds of daily deaths.

The couple had posted footage – since deleted – showing them in a mountain resort on the date of Rodriguez’s birthday.

Valle d’Aosta police said they were investigating the couple over the alleged trip to the Courmayeur ski resort.

via BBC

