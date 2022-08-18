Crypto.com gets UK regulatory approval

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Singapore-based cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com has registered with Britain’s financial services regulator, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Joining the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) register means that Crypto.com has approval to offer crypto asset services and products to customers in the United Kingdom in compliance with anti-money laundering and “terrorist” financing rules.

The United Kingdom is a “strategically important market for us”, said Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek, citing an increase in crypto adoption in the country and the government’s agenda to make Britain a hub for crypto assets.

As authorities around the world are grappling with how to regulate the crypto sector, firms are racing to register with financial watchdogs.

Cryptocurrencies are not regulated in the United Kingdom and there is no compensation for consumers who lose their digital assets.

via Reuters