Cyprus records its first monkeypox case, India first death

Cyprus has recorded its first case of monkeypox, the island’s health ministry said.

The infected man was 40 and had been travelling recently, the ministry said in a statement. The man was being treated at a hospital in the capital Nicosia, it added.

Meanwhile, India confirmed its first monkeypox death, a young man in the southern state of Kerala, in what is only the fourth known fatality from the disease in the current outbreak.

Last week, Spain reported two monkeypox-related deaths and Brazil its first. The death in India is also the first in Asia. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global health emergency on July 23.

The WHO said late last month 78 countries had reported more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox, the majority in Europe.

It says the monkeypox virus causes a disease with less severe symptoms than smallpox and occurs mainly in central and west Africa. The disease is transmitted from animals to humans.

Human-to-human transmission happens through contact with bodily fluids, lesions on the skin or on internal mucosal surfaces, such as in the mouth or throat, respiratory droplets and contaminated objects.