Czech government offers two-day leave to vaccinated state employees

The Czech government approved on Friday offering two days of additional vacation to state employees who get vaccinated against COVID-19 as a way to spur vaccination effort, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday.

The European Union country of 10.7 million reported 10.19 million doses of vaccines given as of Thursday, with 4.74 million people fully vaccinated.

“The aim is to have maximum vaccination, to protect ourselves against infection from abroad,” Babis said. “This is the main task: inoculate, inoculate, inoculate.”

Photo: Healthcare workers from Prague Ambulance Service transport a COVID-19 patient to Semily Hospital in Semily, Czech Republic. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK