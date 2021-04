Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reveals that Alfred and George Degiorgio have filed a judicial protest challenging the decision by the Cabinet to reject their request for pardon in exchange for information on committed crimes.

Another story says that the government deficit is expected to rise to 65 per cent of GDP this year, up from 55 per cent in 2021. Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said that a total €647 million have been spent to fight the pandemic.

