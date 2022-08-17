Delia refutes links to Muscat-led clubs association / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 17 August 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Delia refutes links to Muscat-led clubs association

Former PN Leader Adrian Delia rejected claims that he was nominated to serve on the Premier League association now headed by former PM Joseph Muscat. Media sources had earlier reported that Delia’s name had been put forward to offer legal advice to the association of professional clubs, recently rebranded to Malta Premier League. The lawyer appointed will be tasked with leading negotiations between the clubs and the Malta Football Association as clubs seek to take over the running of the Premier League. Delia insisted that he will contintue to assist clubs on a voluntary basis. (Times of Malta)

Monkeypox vaccines arrives in Malta

Health Minister Chris Fearne revealed that the first monkeypox vaccines have arrived in Malta and will be offered free of charge to primary contacts of confirmed case. In a tweet on Tuesday, Fearne said the vaccines were obtained as part of the EU Joint Procurement Mechanism. Fearne said it will be offered to primary contacts of confirmed monkeypox cases. (Maltatoday)

46,000 cross islands for Santa Marija

Gozo Channel Chairman Joe Cordina said that between Thursday and Monday about 46,000 passengers crossed the Gozo Channel, that is, 11,000 more than last year. The Gozo Channel Chairman said this was satisfactory but the record of 2019 has yet to be reached when 50,000 passengers crossed over during this period. (TVM)