Delta, Air France-KLM eye majority stake in ITA airways

Delta Airlines , Air France-KLM , with the backing of an international fund, have expressed interest for a majority stake in Alitalia’s successor ITA Airways, daily La Repubblica reported on Thursday, citing a government source.

The expression of interest was presented to Italy’s government in a letter, one-and-a half page long, seen by the government source, the paper added.

A further expression of interest arrived from another international fund which is already invested in low-cost carriers, the paper added.

Air France-KLM, Delta and Virgin Atlantic said in an emailed statement they were committed to working with the new Alitalia management “to deepen our cooperation, including potential associate membership of the airlines’ expanded joint venture launched in 2020” but declined to comment further.

Delta was not immediately available for comment.

The move comes after Germany’s Lufthansa has teamed up with shipping group MSC to express an interest in ITA and could soon be given access to its books after the Italian government detailed ways to sell the slimmed down airline.