Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Business, Denmark

Denmark in moderate recession

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Denmark’s economy is in moderate recession, its central bank said on Wednesday, and it forecast a 3.6% contraction of the economy this year, an improved outlook compared with earlier estimates.

“Despite the rapid recovery, the economy is not back at the pre-coronavirus level, and the Danish economy is currently in a moderate recession,” the central bank said in a statement.

The outlook has improved compared with a June estimate by the central bank of a 4.1% contraction.

The economy will recover over the next two years, however, a recovery driven by domestic consumption as it returns to pre-coronavirus levels, the central bank said.

The bank now expects GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021 and 2.3% in 2022.

“The planned fiscal policy in the bill for next year’s Finance Act is well aligned with the projected development. But we should be ready to both speed up and apply the brakes,” central bank governor Lars Rohde said in a statement.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: