Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II celebrates 50 years on the throne

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II rounded off celebrations marking her 50th year on the throne on Saturday, and was joined by her family despite a recent public row with her youngest son.

The 82-year-old monarch took a carriage ride through Copenhagen and attended a ceremony at city hall.

The two events had been postponed after the death in September of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, her third cousin.

Now Europe’s only reigning queen, Margrethe waved from the city hall balcony, greeting a crowd of about 1,500 people in the capital’s main square

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II waves as she arrives at the city hall in Copenhagen, Denmark, 12 November 2022, prior to celebrations of the queen’s 50th ruler jubilee. EPA-EFE/Martin Sylvest

