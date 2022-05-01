“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Custom Xbox Console and Controllers

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Xbox has teamed up with Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” in U.S. theaters May 6, to create a limited-edition custom Xbox Series S console and Xbox Wireless Controllers inspired by key characters from the film.

The customized Xbox Series S console features Gargantos, the giant, green, one-eyed octopus from another dimension who is one of the film’s most dangerous villains. In addition to the console, Xbox is revealing wireless controllers modeled after four of the upcoming film’s main characters: Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), as well as Wong (Benedict Wong), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). Each controller will feature distinctive and recognizable components and textures from the characters’ costumes.

Fans can enter for a chance to win the exclusive custom Xbox Series S and all four Xbox Wireless Controllers by retweeting the official Xbox sweepstakes tweet. Visit the official sweepstakes terms and conditions for more information.

In addition, fans can enjoy the action with Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 2’s Battle Pass which includes Master of the Mystic Arts, Doctor Strange. With the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass, you can unlock Doctor Strange and the Conjure Weapon Emote, Spellwork Scimitar, and more!

In Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Scott Derrickson, and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” releases in theaters on May 6, 2022.