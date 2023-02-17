Domestic demand to drive growth in 2023 – CBM / Malta News Briefing – Friday 17 February 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

5% of Maltese population is of Asian origin – NSO

Malta’s population is almost 90% Caucasian and 83% Roman Catholic, according to new census data revealed by the National Statistics Office. 5.2%, or approximately 27,000 people, are of Asian origin. A further 1.2% of the population is listed as having multiple ethnicities. The census also reveals that 5.1% of the population, or just over 23,000 people, do not identify with a religion, whilst 82.6%, describe themselves as Roman Catholic. The presence of other religions such as Islam at 3.9% and Orthodox at 3.6% is recorded for the first time in a census. More than one in five residents were foreign, with 115,449 non-Maltese persons residing in Malta as of November 2021, an increase of more than five times in the share of foreigners since 2011.(Times of Malta)

Domestic demand to drive growth in 2023 – CBM

In 2023, domestic demand is expected to be the main driver of growth as investment begins to recover after last year’s contraction, the Central Bank of Malta said. In a report, the CBM said that while consumption is expected to remain relatively robust The net export contribution is expected to be marginal in 2023, as exports should grow at a significantly slower rate following the strong rebound seen in 2022. Although the contribution of net exports is set to edge up slightly in 2024 and 2025, domestic demand is then expected to remain the main driver of growth in those years. (The Malta Independent)

Full-time employees increase by 6.4% to 257,479 – NSO

By end of the third quarter of last year, the workforce in our country continued to register an increase in full-time and part-time employment. Statistics provided by Jobsplus shows that over a period of one year, full-time work went up to 257,479 or 6.4%. The statistics office said that this increase its attributed to an increase of 15,447 full-time employees and a reduction of 397 people registering for work.

