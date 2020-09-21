Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Corporate Dispatch, UAE

Dubai’s Habtoor Group to open representative office in Israel

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dubai conglomerate Al Habtoor Group is to open a representative office in Israel, it said on Sunday.

The United Arab Emirates and Israel last week agreed to establish bilateral diplomatic and trade ties, which officials have said would create significant economic opportunities.

The family-owned conglomerate portfolio covers the hospitality, construction, education and automotive sectors.

Habtoor Group, headed by prominent Emirati businessman Khalaf Ahmad al-Habtoor, is in talks with Israeli airline Israir to launch direct commercial flights to the UAE.

“We are preparing to reveal a few collaborations in the coming days,” he said in a statement.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: