UPDATED: Dutch polls, first in years without PM Rutte at VVD helm, set for November

AMSTERDAM, July 14 (Reuters) – The Netherlands will go to the polls on Nov. 22, caretaker Interior Minister Hanke Bruins Slot said on Friday, the first election since 2006 in which outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte won’t be leading his conservative VVD party.

Rutte announced his imminent departure from politics on Monday, three days after he had handed in the resignation of his fourth coalition government.

Other major parties will also have new leaders, as Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag and Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra have also said they won’t run in the elections.

Rutte’s four-party coalition will stay on as caretaker government until a new administration is formed after the election.

