Dutch police investigating after shots fired at Saudi embassy

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dutch police said they were investigating a shooting at the embassy of Saudi Arabia before sunrise on Thursday. No one was hurt.

Several shots were fired at the building in The Hague just before 6 a.m. (0500GMT), police said.

A police spokeswoman was unable to provide additional details. 

Police investigate outside the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in The Hague, The Netherlands, 12 November 2020, after it has been shot at. EPA-EFE/SEM VAN DER WAL

Reports suggest the building was hit at least 20 times and that dozens of casings litter the ground.
