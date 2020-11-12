Dutch police investigating after shots fired at Saudi embassy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dutch police said they were investigating a shooting at the embassy of Saudi Arabia before sunrise on Thursday. No one was hurt.

Several shots were fired at the building in The Hague just before 6 a.m. (0500GMT), police said.

A police spokeswoman was unable to provide additional details.

Police investigate outside the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in The Hague, The Netherlands, 12 November 2020, after it has been shot at. EPA-EFE/SEM VAN DER WAL

Reports suggest the building was hit at least 20 times and that dozens of casings litter the ground.

Even voor 06.00 uur kregen wij de melding dat er geschoten zou zijn bij een pand op de #Koninginnegracht #DenHaag. Er vielen geen gewonden. Wij doen op dit moment onderzoek. Getuigen die informatie hebben wordt verzocht zich te melden via 0900-8844. — Politie Eenheid Den Haag (@POL_DenHaag) November 12, 2020

Like this: Like Loading...