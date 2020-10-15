Dutch telecom KPN picks Ericsson over Huawei for 5G network

Reading Time: < 1 minute
KPN has chosen Sweden’s Ericsson to build core elements of its new 5G mobile network following a decision last year not to select China’s Huawei, the Dutch telecoms company said on Thursday.
Huawei is effectively banned in the United States and Washington had expressed fears that if KPN’s 5G backbone contained Huawei equipment it would be vulnerable to spying by the Chinese state.
Huawei, the world’s biggest telecoms equipment and smartphone vendor, has denied U.S. allegations that it is ultimately answerable to the Chinese government and is therefore a security risk.
KPN said in April 2019 that it would select a Western supplier to build its core 5G mobile network, making it one of the first European operators to eliminate Huawei.
In its statement on Thursday, KPN said it “will collaborate with Ericsson” for the implementation of its core 5G technology.
No financial details of the deal with Ericsson were disclosed.
15th October 2020
Signs of progress towards a new European Union climate target emerged ahead of a summit on Thursday with a draft plan by leaders to bring Poland on board and acceptance of the goal by the Czech Republic under certain conditions.
The leaders' discussion in Brussels will be their first talks on upgrading the existing EU target of a 40% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by ...
15th October 2020
Scenes from the 6th Royal Culture Festival on the Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul, South Korea.
The event held under the theme 'Today Meet the Palace' runs from 10 October until 08 November 2020.
Via EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
15th October 2020
European Parliament President David Sassoli asked EU leaders on Thursday to increase the bloc's next seven-year budget by 39 billion euros to revive stalled negotiations on a recovery package for the bloc's recession-torn economies.
Speaking to the European Union's 27 leaders, Sassoli pointed out the extra money, which parliament wants spent on research and development, hea...
15th October 2020
15th October 2020
Americans are drinking just as much coffee during the pandemic, as often as before, but at home instead of in coffee shops and restaurants, a poll showed.
Online purchases have jumped by 57% as coffee buyers cut back on trips to the supermarket, according to the survey commissioned by the National Coffee Association (NCA).
Consumer habits for the period in Aug. 26 to Sept. 3 were similar to...
15th October 2020
European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas on Thursday presented a framework for coordination for Covid-19.
The initiative on preparedness for COVID-19 vaccination deployment is a “milestone”, he said.
Speaking to journalists at a press conference on the Vaccination Strategy, Schinas announced that, in line with the EU's vaccine strategy, the Commission and some Member States are...
15th October 2020
Japan's government will waive airport landing fees worth up to 12.5 billion yen ($120 million) to ease the financial burden on airline operators, two sources familiar with the matter said, as they reel from a drop in traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The government will waive about 50% of landing fees from August through next March, said the sources, who declined to be identified because t...
15th October 2020
Italy, Vatican City state & San Marino are the latest destinations to have been removed from the UK's travel corridors.
This also means that any Brits returning after 4am on Sunday 18th October will need to quarantine for 14 days when they arrive back in the UK.
The decision comes following concerns over rising numbers of coronavirus cases in these destinations.
Meanwhile Crete h...
15th October 2020
Authorities in Moscow said a QR-code system would be introduced at late-night entertainment venues from Oct. 19 in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus as deaths in Russia hit a record daily high on Thursday.
Russia reported 286 new deaths, the highest since the pandemic began, pushing the national death toll to 23,491. It registered an additional 13,754 coronavirus infections, w...
15th October 2020
When the coronavirus pandemic forced Italian tyremaker Pirelli to temporarily shut its factories in March, R&D chief Pierangelo Misani needed a rapid rethink.
With a new range of products due to be launched by early next year at the latest, Misani scrambled technicians and IT teams to get more research and development shifted online so locked down engineers could test materials and tyres v...
