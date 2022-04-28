EBO, KPMG Cyprus Announce Strategic Partnership

Reading Time: 2 minutes

EBO, a leader in customer engagement automation that empowers enterprises through AI technology enters into a strategic partnership with KPMG Cyprus, a leader in Management Consulting & Technology Advisory services offering assistance to organisations by identifying and solving the challenges that stand in the way of their growth and excellence.

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Dr. Gege Gatt, CEO at EBO said: “We are proud to engage in this relationship with KPMG in Cyprus. We believe that this is a perfect fit for our customers that need to increase their operational efficiency in rapidly changing and challenging environments.”

Gerasimos Ntouskas, Board Member, Management Consulting at KPMG stated “we are delighted to have this opportunity to work with EBO. Having its Financial Services Division headquartered in Cyprus, brought further confidence in our decision to strategically collaborate.”

“Truly human interaction, automating workflows and processing information with precision and speed is key to meet and even exceed clients’ needs. We look forward to this collaboration and aim to work together, to reach technical and cultural excellence,” he added.

Through this partnership, both organisations will be able to assist companies to deal with the many challenges and opportunities that arise during digital evolution, and subsequently determine the right technologies and strategic pathways for them to enable growth.

Following a holistic approach to technology investment and implementation, the professional teams of KPMG and EBO will assist organisations in enhancing operational efficiencies and drive business value and excellence.

