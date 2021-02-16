EC distances itself from European Super League debate

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Commission has sought to distance itself from the politically-charged debate on the creation of a European Super League for continental football.

Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager argued that disputes regarding the governance of the sport, can usually be best handled by relevant arbitration bodies and national courts rather than by the European Commission”. This statement was signficantly subdued compared to the position of her colleague, Vice President Margaritis Schinas.

The latter expressed her support of FIFA and UEFA, which said they would ban from the World Cup and European competitions any players participating in the breakaway league.

However, this might not be so easy to implement as a smaller sport has created precedent. The European Court of Justice in December ruled that the Commission was right to conclude that a similar ban by the International Skating Union (ISU) breached EU competition law.

A Commission spokesperson told Politico that “the Commission respects the autonomy of sports federations, while stressing that good governance is a condition for the autonomy and self-regulation of sport organizations”.

