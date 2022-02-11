EC expects strong Maltese economic recovery in 2022 / Malta News Briefing – Friday 11 February 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

EC expects strong Maltese economic recovery in 2022

After a considerable decline (-8.2%) in 2020, real GDP growth is expected to rebound strongly in 2022. According to the EC Winter Forecast, growth is expected to reach 6%, the highest in the 27-member bloc. In its assessment, Brussels said that growth is driven by improved business and consumer sentiment, as well as a recovery in tourism supported the economy. Growth is

estimated to have been negative in the last quarter of 2021 and to remain muted in the first quarter of 2022,

affected by the surge in infections in late 2021, the tightening of restrictions, low tourist numbers, continued

disruptions in global value chains and negative effects of price increases in shipping and transport.

Malta is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels of economic activity around mid-2022. A limited downside risk, the EC said, remains related to possible consequences of the June 2021 decision of the Financial Action Task Force through which Malta was grey-listed.

More details on Papal visit released

Pope Francis will visit migrants at Hal Far when he visits Malta on 2 and 3 April, the Vatican representative in Malta, Nuncio Appostolico Alessandro d’Errico said. The Pope will visit Valletta, Floriana, Rabat, Gozo and Hal Far. On Thursday, a public holiday, Archbishop Charles Scicluna dwelt on migration issues, adding that Malta had a right to ask for EU solidarity in dealing with migration but it should do so while also showing love towards people in distress at sea by saving them.

Covid-19 Update

Four people died with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, three men aged between 62 and 82 and a 92-year-old woman. The number of people who died since the beginning of the pandemic in Malta.

