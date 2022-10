Reading Time: < 1 minute

MADRID, Oct 17 (Reuters) – European Central Bank Vice-President Luis de Guindos said on Monday he expected the U.S. dollar to stabilise in the coming months.

The dollar has been on a tear as soaring inflation, recession fears and worries over central bank policies across the globe hit risk appetite.

“I think the dollar will stabilise in the coming months,” De Guindos told a financial event in Spain.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; editing by Jesús Aguado)

