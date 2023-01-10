Economy, migration dominate Meloni-Von der Leyen talks

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the and Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission tackled some of Europe’s hottest issues in Rome, covering migration, the conflict in Ukraine, and the national recovery strategy.

Meloni and von der Leyen reconnected on Monday after initially meeting in November in Brussels during her maiden overseas trip as prime minister.

Palazzo Chigi described the meeting as an excelent chance for an exchange of views in preparation for the extraordinary European Council of the 9-10 February dedicated, in particular, to the economy and migration.The contentious migration dossier, the RePowerEU program, the national recovery and resilience plan (NRRP), and the conflict in Ukraine were all discussed.

On migration, Meloni insisted for a stronger distinction between refugees and economic migrants, with the role of NGOs also reportedly brought in the discussion.

On social media, von der Leyen wrote that she had discussed with Meloni how to “continue to support Ukraine, ensure safe and affordable energy, promote the competitiveness of EU industry, make progress on the migration pact” and how to implement the National Recovery and Resilience Plan in Italy.

Meloni reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to the European Union’s (EU) National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NPRR), which provides Italy with around 200 billion euros in grants and low-interest loans as long as the country follows through with a series of reforms to make its economy stronger and more sustainable.

via ANSA, Euractiv

